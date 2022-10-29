Alzheimer’s Association Grand Champion Fundraiser and long-time volunteer Hailey J. Albaum shares her personal connection to the cause: her mother’s struggle with dementia. She joins David J. Glass, board chair of the Alzheimer’s Association’s California Southland chapter, to discuss preparations for the biggest walk of the season. The Los Angeles Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday, Nov. 5th at the Los Angeles Zoo. For details or a walk in your area, visit alz.org/walk.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 29, 2022.

