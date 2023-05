Amanda Stevens is turning her husband Eric’s ALS diagnosis into a mission for a cure. Their organization, the AxeALS Foundation, is fundraising for research and care with a charity golf tournament June 12 in Newport Beach. Stevens joined KTLA to discuss her family’s ALS journey since Eric’s 2019 diagnosis. Visit axeals.org for more information.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 21, 2023.