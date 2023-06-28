The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s best tablet yet. It has a premium design, good accessories, and it’s fast.

Still, there is one notable downside you need to know about.

But first, the pros.

Hardware wise, you get a lot.

The 11-inch screen gives you a lot of space to watch stuff, I just wish text was a bit sharper on it.

For the first time there is a fingerprint reader to unlock. I found it to be fast and efficient.

There are decent speakers, 64 gigs of onboard storage and even a MicroSD memory card slot, which is a rarity these days.

Even the cameras looked sharp in my Zoom tests.

The base price is $230 and if you add the keyboard case and stylus, it’s still just $330.

Now, the problem: the software.

This device runs an Amazon specific version of Android called FireOS. It’s there to primarily serve up Amazon products and services.

Out of the box, there are no Google apps installed. That means no Chrome, no Gmail, no Maps, no YouTube. It’s odd for an Android device.

There’s also no Google Play Store to easily install them.

Amazon has its own app store, which is more limited.

You could install Google Play, but the process isn’t that straightforward for a tech novice.

As a content consumption device, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is fine. You can easily watch movies, surf the web and read books.

Even Roblox and Minecraft run fast and smooth, and Amazon Kids is a safe and curated experience.

And… although Microsoft Office is preinstalled, this is not a productivity device.

“I don’t think it’s for anybody who thinks that ‘oh I’m going to buy a tablet and knock out some email and compose documents and collaborate with my colleges and work instead of using my laptop,’ that’s just not what this device provides,” said Verge editor Dan Seifert on the Rich On Tech Radio Show.

Listen to my entire interview with The Verge Deputy Editor Dan Seifert.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is on sale now. Prime Day is just around the corner so if you’re interested in buying it, it’s probably best to wait and see if we get any good discounts on this new device.