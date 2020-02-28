Amazon Handmade’s favorite finds made by women in celebration of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is on Friday, March 6. Katie Harnetiaux, Global Leader of Amazon Handmade, joined us with some of their favorite finds made by women in celebration of International Women’s Day. For more information on Amazon Handmade and the goods featured in the segment, you can visit their website.
