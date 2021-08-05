Amazon is selling a $55 smart soap dispenser that uses Alexa to tell jokes while you wash your hands

Amazon is selling a new Alexa-connected smart soap dispenser.

The $55 smart dispenser uses LED lights to help you visually count down the proper hand washing time of 20 seconds.

Image Credit: Amazon

The device can be paired with an Echo speaker to play jokes, music or facts to listen to while you scrub.

The dispenser does not have a built-in speaker or microphone.

It’s powered by a rechargeable battery, which lasts about 3 months. One unique feature of the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser is how it can dispense different amounts of soap depending on how far you hold your hand from the nozzle.

