BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11 and 12.

This year, Amazon promises more deals than ever before.

“Prime Day started as Amazon’s way of celebrating their own birthday,” started Jacob Palmer of BestReviews.com, which is owned by our parent company Nexstar.

Now, it’s evolved into two of the biggest shopping days of the summer.

“It gets bigger every year,” said Palmer. “The majority of people will be shopping Prime Day for is that thing they’ve had their eye on that they really want to get but they’ve been waiting for the right price.

Sounds about right.

This year, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new Prime members, along with $10 off Prime Day shopping.

There are promises of discounts on a wide variety of brands.

“A lot of people are now using Prime Day to stock up on everyday essentials,” explained Palmer.

He says diapers, batteries and trash bags were among the top sellers last year.

This year, Amazon will have deep discounts on what they’re calling Invite Only deals. You will have to sign up in advance for a chance to buy. If Amazon selects your email address, you’ll get a link to buy the product, but there’s still no guarantee that you’ll snag it.

Electronics are always a hot category and already we’ve seen discounts on items like the Apple Watch Ultra. These could go deeper.

“This year we do expect there to be some deals on some Apple products,” said Palmer.

For the golf lover, Best Reviews rates the Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser Rangefinder a better buy than pricier models.

“This stands up in terms of how fast it finds the target and how accurate the readings are,” said Palmer.

Listen to an extended interview with Jacob Palmer of Best Reviews.

Amazon’s own brands, including Echo, Ring, Kindle and Fire, will be up to 75 percent off. Palmer says you’ll find even bigger discounts on the older versions of these products.

Robot vacuums are perennial best sellers, so expect to see lots of promotions around them.

Palmer says iRobot is still a top choice, but if you don’t want to spend those premium prices, go with the higher end model of a budget brand.

“Our favorite budget model is the Shark, we do like the eufy a lot, we also like the Ecovacs DEEBOT, these are all very solid options, it’s just how much do you want to spend on it,” said Palmer.

Finally, keep an eye out for discounts on Ninja appliances. In Best Reviews testing, they continue to rank well. Palmer showed me a “Cremi” model that has gone viral on TikTok.

“It’s a sensation for a reason – because it does make delicious ice cream concoctions you can do on your own,” concluded Palmer.