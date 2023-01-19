Amazon is shutting down its charity program called Amazon Smile.

The program would donate a small percentage of sales to various charity organizations, including churches and schools. Shoppers could choose where they wanted their donations directed and it didn’t cost them anything extra.

According to the Amazon Smile website, the program donated over 400 million dollars to charities since its inception.

Amazon launched the program in 2013, but the company says it hasn’t grown as expected and the impact wasn’t as great as they wanted. They explained that over 1 million organizations have signed up, which stretches the donations too thin.

Amazon says it will continue to support charitable giving in areas including disaster relief, future engineers, housing equity and more.

Meanwhile, individual charities are encouraged to set up Wish Lists for support instead of the Smile program.