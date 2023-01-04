The California Science Center is fortunate to have the North American premiere of “Amazônia: Photography by Sebastião Salgado.” This is not an art/photography exhibition. It teaches us the scientific issues of the Amazon.

Heralded by The Guardian as what “may be the most urgent exhibition of the year,” Amazônia enriches our understanding of life in the Amazon, the ongoing threats from the outside world, and the vital role of sustainable development and conservation to ensure its survival for generations to come.

Today, we hear from the Brazilian Sebastiao and his wife Leila Deluiz Warnick Salgado about their exhibition and what they are doing to restore the Brazilian forest.

The significance of this exhibition so impressed the people of the Wallis Annenberg Foundation, a philanthropic foundation dedicated to addressing the critical issues of our time through innovation, community, compassion, and communication since 1989, The foundation is covering all of the exhibition expenses making it possible for the public to see it for free!

Amazônia: Photography by Sebastião Salgado – North American Premiere

