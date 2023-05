American Idol contestant-turned-recording artist Rayvon Owen stopped by KTLA to perform his new single, “What Hurts More Than Loving.” Last week, he sang the National Anthem at Brittney Griner’s first welcome home game and he will hit the mainstage at WeHo Pride’s OUTLOUD festival on Saturday, June 3. His new EP ‘Real’ is out June 8.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 27, 2023.