Gayle Anderson reports on today’s American Red Cross Blood Drive.

According to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, “…While the need for blood is constant, California, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the last ten years…”

The American Red Cross says, “…every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood…” Also, there’s an urgent need for blood donors because of the recent hurricanes and to help Sickle Cell patients.



All types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse a national blood crisis. If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.

To donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org .

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 4, 2022.