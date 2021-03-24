Executive director Becky Firey of the American Red Cross of Orange County joined us to talk about Red Cross Giving Day and how you can give back today by giving blood, hosting a blood drive, donating and volunteering. For more info, you can go to Red Cross. To give blood or host a blood drive, you can go to Red Cross Blood. To donate, you can go to Red Cross Giving Day. For volunteer opportunities, you can go to Red Cross Volunteer. Antis Roofing will be hosting another blood drive next Wednesday, March 31st from 9a to 3p. To schedule an appointment, you can go to Red Cross and search “Antis” And for more info on Antis Roofing, you can go to their website.
American Red Cross Giving Day with Executive Director Becky Firey
