New York hospitality entrepreneur Kris Kalas discussed his experience shepherding a self-funded group of volunteers as they provided aid throughout Ukraine.

The informal, ad hoc humanitarian team is comprised of a dozen individuals, many of whom met randomly at Poland/Ukraine border crossings.

The American chef-turned-wartime liaison is married to a native Ukrainian and helped her escape with their 6-month-old daughter in February. Kalas has no formal military or medical training but has been using his community connections to guide the team, which includes some ex-military and medical personnel, to those in need since early March.

To make a direct donation to Kris and the team, visit volunteerua.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 19, 2022.