‘America’s Test Kitchen’ co-host Julia Collin Davison shares summer recipes

“America’s Test Kitchen” and “Cook’s County” co-host Julia Collin Davison, who’s also the executive editorial director of “America’s Test Kitchen,” Julia Collin Davison joined us live with delicious summer recipes from the new Cook’s Country cookbook.

The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook is available on Cook’s Country’s website. For more information, you can also follow Cook’s Country on Instagram.

See below for the complete tomato galette dish that Julia demonstrated during the segment.

Fresh Tomato Galette

Why This Recipe Works

A rustic tomato tart is a fantastic way to showcase ripe in-season tomatoes. To bring out their best, we salted the slices to draw out excess moisture and lined the inside of the crust with a layer of mustard and shredded Gruyère cheese to keep the crust crisp.

Serves 4 to 6

Sharp cheddar cheese can be used in place of the Gruyère, if desired.

Ingredients

1½ cups (7½ ounces) all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces and chilled

6–7 tablespoons ice water

1½ pounds mixed tomatoes, cored and sliced ¼ inch thick

1 shallot, sliced thin

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (¾ cup)

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Instructions

1. Process flour and ½ teaspoon salt in a food processor until combined, about 3 seconds. Scatter butter over top and pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs, about 10 pulses. Transfer to a large bowl. Sprinkle 6 tablespoons ice water over flour mixture. Using a rubber spatula, stir and press dough until it sticks together, adding up to 1 tablespoon more ice water if dough doesn’t come together. Turn out dough onto lightly floured counter, form into 4-inch disk, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Toss tomatoes and 1 teaspoon salt together in second large bowl. Transfer tomatoes to colander and set in sink. Let tomatoes drain for 30 minutes. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Let chilled dough sit on counter to soften slightly, about 10 minutes, before rolling. Roll dough into 12-inch circle on lightly floured counter, then transfer to prepared sheet.

3. Shake colander to rid tomatoes of excess juice. Combine tomatoes, shallot, oil, thyme, garlic, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and ½ teaspoon salt in now-empty bowl. Spread mustard over dough, leaving 1½-inch border. Sprinkle Gruyère in even layer over mustard. Shingle tomatoes and shallot on top of Gruyère in concentric circles, keeping within 1½-inch border. Sprinkle Parmesan over tomato mixture.

4. Carefully grasp 1 edge of dough and fold up about 1 inch over filling. Repeat around circumference of tart, overlapping dough every 2 inches, gently pinching pleated dough to secure. Brush folded dough with egg (you won’t need it all).

5. Bake until crust is golden brown and tomatoes are bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes. Transfer sheet to wire rack and let galette cool for 10 minutes. Using metal spoon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 2, 2021.