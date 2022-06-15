SNL alum Ana Gasteyer’s new workplace comedy, “American Auto,” is pulling back the curtain at the executive level.

“We haven’t seen the C-Suite before,” Gasteyer explained. “We haven’t seen the rich people making the decisions.” Her character is a CEO of an auto company who doesn’t know a thing about cars. She calls the NBC series “a funny ‘Succession.'”

“I think there’s a lot of territory to unearth with the brass and their foibles,” she said about the show, which was just renewed for a second season this past spring.

For a little over two decades, Gasteyer has been making us laugh on various projects like “Mean Girls” and “Suburgatory.”

Her work recently earned her the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award at the Rockie Awards gala at the prestigious Banff World Media Festival. It “recognizes a creative talent who has made an outstanding comedic contribution to the media industry.”

The gala returned after two years due to the pandemic.

“American Auto” is streaming on Peacock now.