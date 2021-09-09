La Cañada native Erin Coscarelli chats anchoring ‘The Ultimate Surfer’

“The Ultimate Surfer” commentator Erin Coscarelli says being a part of the show is a “dream come true.”

The final episode of “The Ultimate Surfer” will air on Sep. 13-14 on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sep. 9, 2021.

