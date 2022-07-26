Gayle Anderson is learning about Andy Warhol’s “Cars” series on display for the first time in North America in more than 30 years at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The exhibit features 27 screen prints on canvas and 13 drawings from Warhol’s renowned “Cars” series. The world-famous series features eight Mercedes-Benz models showcasing the history of automobiles. Aside from the works, some of the vehicles portrayed by Warhol are displayed, including the Mercedes-Benz Formula One racing car W 196 R with streamlined body, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” Coupe (W 198) and the Mercedes-Benz 750-kilogram formula racing car W 125.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz Art Collection Head Renate Wiehager said, “Since the highly acclaimed presentation at the Guggenheim Museum New York in 1988, Andy Warhol’s “Cars” series has been a guest in major museums around the world. We are very pleased that after more than 30 years, it will now be seen again extensively in the US. The name Warhol has a ‘mythical’ attraction in the context of art, as the visitor numbers to his exhibitions show. This is also true of the brand name Mercedes-Benz in its context, which – materialized in the symbol of the star – has a secure field of connotations: beautiful, fast, modern, luxurious, quality.”

The Cars series is one of the last art collections made by Warhol before he died in 1987. Warhol created the series for the 100th anniversary of the then Daimler-Benz AG. Initially, 80 pictures of 20 vehicle models from eight different decades were supposed to be made but only 36 prints on canvas and 13 drawings were completed. To date, 30 screen prints and all 13 drawings are part of the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection. The works can be seen at various Mercedes-Benz sites and can be accessed by employees and the public through registered guided tours.

Andy Warhol: Cars

Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-930-2277

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 25, 2022.