Gayle Anderson time is running out to see the exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. The special exhibition features more than 120 ancient artifacts, half of which are on tour for the first time.

Learn why Angkor, one of the archaeological wonders of the world, is connected and important to our current, contemporary issues.

The legacy of what was once the most extensive metropolis in the world is so vast, that California Science Center officials recommend seeing the exhibition’s companion IMAX movie first, then exploring the exhibition!

The exhibition closes Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia

Angkor 3D

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park

Los Angeles, CA 90037

323-724-3623

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 16, 2022.