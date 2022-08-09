More details are being released about the moments before actress Anne Heche’s fiery crash last Friday.

Glass Hair Design owner, Richard Glass, revealed Heche visited his store minutes before the crash. He told KTLA that the actress was shopping for a wig and was acting like “a sweet little girl.”

“I was just so taken aback, I was like, ‘what happened?'” he explained. “She didn’t seem impaired to me.”

The pair even snapped a selfie during her visit.

The “Six Days Seven Nights” star was seen speeding and driving erratically through surface streets. Surveillance video shows her barreling through an alleyway and almost struck a pedestrian walking nearby.

It’s believed she was behind the wheel for at least one hit-and-run when she slammed into a garage. The dangerous ride came to an end when she smashed her car into a home in L.A.’s Mar Vista neighborhood. That collision sparked a fire.

The Los Angeles Police Department have served a warrant for a blood sample as they suspect she was driving under the influence.

Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness, according to her representative.