Chef Annalisa Mastroianni, the owner of Annie’s Soul Delicious, joined us live to discuss the back-to-school donation drive that she’s hosting on Aug. 10 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chef Mastroianni is teaming up with Black Owned Food LA and various other restaurants in Little Ethiopia. Visitors are asked to donate/bring in new school supplies of $10 value or more to Annie’s Soul Delicious, in exchange for a free meal from the Best Soul Food Restaurant in L.A.

Visit the restaurant’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 10, 2022.