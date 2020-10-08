Annual City of STEM event goes virtual

The annual City of STEM celebrations will be virtual this month after its postponement earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City of STEM’s online event will be streaming LIVE on YouTube Saturday, October 10 from 10am – 5pm.

STEM partners from across Southern California – science rock bands, museums, universities, and special guest engineers – will unite on 10/10 to produce more than 18 hours of streaming content across multiple channels from 10am – 5pm. This includes exciting live and recorded demonstrations, compelling updates from real scientists and engineers, along with special guests including Jason Latimer, the talent behind the recently released YouTube series “Impossible Science.”

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com