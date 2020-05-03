Anya Sarre shares her quarantine Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Stylist Anya Sarre shares her Mother’s Day Gift Guide for an easier and more beautiful quarantine celebration of mom. Find Anya on Instagram: @anyasarre.
FEATURED PRODUCTS:
- Bouquet of Honeysuckle Sanitizer: Evolue.com
- Self-sanitizing electric toothbrush: TaoClean.com
Promo code: “KTLA” for 62% off entire site
- Ivy Leaf Skincare products: IvyLeafSkincare.com
Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off
- 2-minute hair extensions: ShopUntangled.com
Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off
- Medical-grade teeth whitening: Autobrush.com
Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off
- Custom life-size cardboard cutouts: DZinerSign.com
Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 3, 2020.