Anya Sarre shares her quarantine Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

Stylist Anya Sarre shares her Mother’s Day Gift Guide for an easier and more beautiful quarantine celebration of mom. Find Anya on Instagram: @anyasarre.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

  • Bouquet of Honeysuckle Sanitizer: Evolue.com
  • Self-sanitizing electric toothbrush: TaoClean.com
    Promo code: “KTLA” for 62% off entire site
  • Ivy Leaf Skincare products: IvyLeafSkincare.com
    Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off
  • 2-minute hair extensions: ShopUntangled.com
    Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off
  • Medical-grade teeth whitening: Autobrush.com
    Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off
  • Custom life-size cardboard cutouts: DZinerSign.com

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter