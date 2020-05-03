Anya Sarre shares her quarantine Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Stylist Anya Sarre shares her Mother’s Day Gift Guide for an easier and more beautiful quarantine celebration of mom. Find Anya on Instagram: @anyasarre.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

Bouquet of Honeysuckle Sanitizer : Evolue.com

: Evolue.com Self-sanitizing electric toothbrush : TaoClean.com

Promo code: “KTLA” for 62% off entire site

Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off

Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off

Promo code: “WELOVEMOM15” for 15% off

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 3, 2020.