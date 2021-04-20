There’s still time to apply for free internet for students and low-cost computers from T-Mobile’s Project 10Million

There’s still time to apply for T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion dollar initiative to help make sure students have the internet and tools they need to complete their schoolwork from home.

The initiative was announced last September but applications are still open for the program, which will supply free internet and low-cost laptops and tablets to 10 million families over the next 5 years.

Eligible families can get a free WiFi hotspot with up to 100 gigabytes of free high-speed data per year. T-Mobile is also offering a variety of laptops and tablets at cost, including the Coolpad Tasker tablet, Samsung Chromebook 4, and a Lenovo Chromebook and Windows PC.

To be eligible, households must have a student enrolled in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), but check the website for full details.

Once you get your hotspot, you’ll automatically get 100 gigabytes of data each year for five years.

For more information and to apply, check here.

