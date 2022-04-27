Megan Telles was live at Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Tustin with details on their swim lessons and tips to help keep kids safe in and around the water.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 27, 2022.
by: Megan Telles, Nancy Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
by: Megan Telles, Nancy Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
Megan Telles was live at Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Tustin with details on their swim lessons and tips to help keep kids safe in and around the water.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 27, 2022.