The Roman Empire may be a thing of the past, but apparently, men just can’t stop thinking about it.

There’s a trend going viral on TikTok where women ask the men in their lives how often they think about the ancient empire.

Surprisingly, a number of men revealed they think about it as much as every day.

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is included in this group of males.

He told his fiancée, Firerose, he thinks about gladiators anywhere from 15 to 20 times a day.

When “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna asked her husband, Harry Hamlin, the same question, the “L.A. Law” actor responded with “Not very often. Maybe a couple times of year.”

The trend became popular from a comedy sketch on social media where an influencer first revealed men randomly thinking about the Roman Empire. He then urged women to ask the men in their lives about it just to prove it.

Many women did and now #RomanEmpire has more than a billion views on TikTok.

The Roman Empire dominated much of the Mediterranean area from 753 BCE to 476 CE.