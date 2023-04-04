Gayle Anderson reports Armstrong Garden Centers has just released its April Lawn & Garden Tips, which explains to consumers now is the time to start tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and eggplant.

For the complete list of Armstrong Garden Centers’ April Lawn & Garden Tips visit armstronggarden.com/month-tips.

