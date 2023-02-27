Gayle Anderson explored the newest exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s “Arsham Auto Motive.” You’ve never seen an art and car exhibit such as this.

New York-based Artist Daniel Arsham is famous for his paintings and his “eroded” works of art among them cars! His version of modern artifacts are created from geological materials such as sand, quartz, and selenite, appearing fossilized as if they have just been discovered after being buried for ages.

Included in this mesmerizing exhibition is a selection of Arsham vehicles. Highlights include sculptures of the Eroded 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback, 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster, 2018 Eroded Ferrari and 2022 Blue Calcite Eroded Porsche 911, evoking Arsham’s signature “unearthed” aesthetic by utilizing elements like Selenite, Quartz, Pyrite, and Volcanic Ash. Debuting in the exhibit are the Selenite Eroded BMW Poster, Amethyst Eroded Porsche 911 Poster, and Ash and Pyrite Eroded Mustang Poster.

Arsham Auto Motive

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-930-2277

Petersen.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 27, 2023.