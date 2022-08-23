The Primetime Emmy Awards are Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Gayle Anderson reports we can see the television costumes nominated for Emmy Awards at the new, free exhibition “Art of Costume Design in Television” at FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.
Emmy nominees for costume design in the exhibition:
Outstanding Period Costumes
- Angelyne
- Bridgerton
- The Great
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Loki
- Moon Knight
- Star Trek: Picard
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
- Black-ish
- Euphoria
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Pam & Tommy
“Art of Costume Design in Television”
FIDM Museum (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising)
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
213-623-5821
Emmy Nominations / Set Decorators, etc.
emmy.org
Aug. 23, 2022.