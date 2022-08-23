The Primetime Emmy Awards are Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Gayle Anderson reports we can see the television costumes nominated for Emmy Awards at the new, free exhibition “Art of Costume Design in Television” at FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Emmy nominees for costume design in the exhibition:

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne

Bridgerton

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Loki

Moon Knight

Star Trek: Picard

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish

Euphoria

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Pam & Tommy

“Art of Costume Design in Television”

FIDM Museum (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising)

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213-623-5821

Emmy Nominations / Set Decorators, etc.

emmy.org

