Gayle Anderson was live at Aerojet Rocketdyne in the Canoga Park – Chatsworth area. It’s the company that is building the engines for the Artemis I Moon Mission. The launch was scheduled for 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, but was scrubbed due to a fuel leak.

The uncrewed launch was supposed to be a test. It would’ve marked the debut of the most powerful rocket ever assembled and kicked off NASA’s long-awaited return to the Moon’s surface. Artemis I would’ve traveled about 1.3 million miles over the course of 42 days.

NASA’s Artemis missions aim to “land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon,” explore the lunar surface, and lay the groundwork for sending astronauts to Mars!

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 29, 2022.