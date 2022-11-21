The Artemis I Moon Mission cannot happen without going through California, specifically Canoga Park – Chatsworth, the offices and complex of Aerojet Rocketdyne. The company is responsible for the engines powering this mission.

Following four delays, the Space Launch System rocket lifted off the launch pad Tuesday night, November 15th at 10:47pm PST. Now the Orion spacecraft goes to work. The current goals are to test Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II.



On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Mission Management Team polled “go” for Orion’s outbound powered flyby past the Moon. NASA will cover the flyby live on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app starting at 7:15 a.m. EST today, Monday, November 21st. The burn is planned for 7:44 a.m./ 3:45 a.m. our time! This is the first time any kind of space device has been this close to the Moon in 50 years. Everyone can watch the work of the Orion spacecraft via NASA Live: nasa.gov/nasalive.

NASA reports that there are 24 cameras on the rocket and spacecraft – eight on SLS and 16 on Orion – to document essential mission events including liftoff, ascent, solar array deployment, external rocket inspections, landing and recovery, and capture images of Earth and the Moon. In fact, Orion has been using a camera to take selfies and viewers can see the numerous Aerojet Rocketdyne engines that are powering Orion around the Moon!

To learn about the Artemis I Moon Mission schedule and more visit: nasa.gov/nasalive

To learn more about the Artemis I Moon Mission and to keep track of the spacecraft visit the new Artemis real-time orbit website (AROW): nasa.gov/specials/trackartemis/

To learn more about Aerojet Rocketdyne visit: rocket.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 21, 2022.