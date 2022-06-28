Gayle Anderson continues her series of reports following the progress of the Artemis Program, NASA’s mission to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon. To learn more visit NASA’s website: nasa.gov

NASA is conducting another of its mandatory “wet dress rehearsals” testing the engines required for the Artemis rocket. There was a “wet dress rehearsal” in April that revealed important information. This latest “wet dress rehearsal” will help NASA officials to determine when to schedule its’ first Artemis launch unmanned launch, which was scheduled for this month. Depending on the results of the current engine tests, the first unmanned Moon launch will be scheduled for August.

The engines are being manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne. We’re live at the company’s Chatsworth facility. To learn more about the company and its special NASA project, visit rocket.com.

To learn more about the Artemis Moon Project visit the Space Center Houston’s website: spacecenter.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 28, 2022.