Gayle Anderson was live in City Terrace to see the progress of the work on the historic mural at Saint Lucy’s Catholic Church. The mural was seriously damaged in a bus accident. That damage is being repaired and now the entire mural is being restored thanks to donations and the donation of equipment from the public and KTLA viewers.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com