Artist Pablo Helguera teams up with Cal State Fullerton’s Grand Central Art Center to offer free singing telegrams

Artist Pablo Helguera joined us live to talk about how he teamed up with California State University, Fullerton’s Grand Central Art Center to offer free singing telegrams through GCAC’s artist-in-residence program. Individuals can order singing telegrams to send to someone special, then Chief Telegraphist Pablo Helguera delivers the message and selected song to them in the comfort of their own home through Zoom video conferencing. For more info, you can visit their website. You can also send an email to grandcentral@fullerton.edu to set up your singing telegram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2020.