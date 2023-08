Artist and conservationist Wyland discusses the loss of his Maui gallery following devastating Lahaina wildfires. The Wyland Foundation is supporting the Maui recovery effort with a t-shirt fundraiser featuring unique art and benefiting Maui United Way. For details, visit wylandfoundation.org or mauiunitedway.org.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 12, 2023.