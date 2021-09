Asa Butterfield says he was excited to shoot Season 3 of “Sex Education” after the shows production took a break during the pandemic. The actor was also thrilled to see his two “Sex Education” co-stars Gillian Anderson and Hannah Waddingham both win Emmy awards Sunday night for their different shows.

Season 3 of “Sex Education” is streaming on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 20, 2021