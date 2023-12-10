He’s a hunky heartthrob who first got fan pulses pounding, performing with his popular boy band “O-Town.” But these days, Ashley Parker Angel is getting hearts racing to help others burn fat and build muscle.

In 2018, Angel co-founded High Level Performance Academy, with business partner Bobby Klebanoff, coaching thousands of clients from around the globe to peak physical and mental shape. And Ashley stopped by KTLA to share the scoop on some quick tips to stay in shape over the holidays.

But this captivating crooner hasn’t lost his love of stage performing just yet. He was recently unveiled as the “S’MORE” on the latest season of “The Masked Singer” on FOX. He tells us his focus on fitness helped him carry that elaborate heavy costume on stage to perform.

And as for a long-anticipated reunion of “O-Town”… Ashley tells us it’s been talked about, but he’s happy to be focused on his current success coaching hundreds of clients.

Learn more about High Level and High Level Performance Academy.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on December 10, 2023.