Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Anna May Wong and Arthur Dong

It’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We take a look at the career and life of the woman considered the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star and the first Chinese American actress to gain international recognition – Anna May Wong (January 3, 1905 to February 3, 1961).

We learn about Ms. Wong from Oscar-nominated, Peabody, and triple Sundance award-winning filmmaker, author, and curator Arthur Dong. His new book “Hollywood Chinese: The Chinese in American Feature Films” tells her story and the story of Chinese Americans in the film industry.

“Hollywood Chinese: The Chinese in American Feature Films” by Arthur Dong

Mr. Dong’s expertise can be seen at the Formosa Café and the new back bar, the Yee Mee Loo, which pays homage to the 1930’s Chinatown haunt condemned after the Northridge earthquake. The back bar features a gallery of photos documenting stories of Chinese American actors, producers and directors dating back to 1917 including Chinese Westerns.

