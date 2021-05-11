Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Stories and Voices from L.A. Chinatown

In observance of ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH, there is “Stories and Voices from L.A. Chinatown.” This is an online and downtown outdoor installation that is the first in the series Archive Alive, a new collaboration of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden, the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Public Library.

Gayle Anderson explores the exhibition, which features photographs, documents, illustrations, restaurant menus, maps telling the story of New Chinatown, created in downtown Los Angeles in 1938, the first community in North America planned and owned by people of Chinese descent.

To explore the online exhibition, visit the websites: Huntington.org & exhibits.lapl.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 11, 2021.