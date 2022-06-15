Celebrity Chef and top chef favorite Chef Dale Talde joined us live with details about season 2 of his series “All Up in My Grill” on Tastemade.

Chef Dale also shared some of his favorite Asian-inspired grilling recipes from Season 2.

Visit their website for more information about the show as well as more delicious recipes you can try for yourself.

New episodes air on Tastemade Streaming Network and on the Tastemade+ App.

Here are the recipes that Chef Dale showed up during the segment.

BBQ Duck, Egg and Corn Scallion Pancakes

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 90 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

Duck

4 duck legs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium sized onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup molasses

3 Tablespoons chipotle pepper in adobo, minced

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

1 cup water

Salt and pepper

Corn Scallion Pancakes

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons salt

1 ½ cup buttermilk

1 large egg

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 cups fresh corn kernels

⅓ cup sliced scallions

4 large eggs

Salt and pepper

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Instructions

Duck

1. Heat a grill to high heat.

2. Season the duck legs with salt and pepper and place them skin side down on the grill, sear until golden brown and then flip and sear on the other side, about 3-4 minutes.

3. Heat a large pot or dutch oven and add vegetable oil, onion and garlic.

4. Saute until soft, about 5-7 minutes.

5. Stir in the ketchup, molasses, chipotle, red wine vinegar, soy sauce and water.

6. Place the pot on the grill and bring to a simmer.

7. Season with salt and pepper.

8. Add the seared duck legs to the sauce and braise for 1 ½ hours, until very tender.

9. When the duck legs are done cooking, remove them from the sauce and allow to cool slightly, then pull the meat off of the bones and reserve in a large bowl.

10. Pour the braising liquid into a blender and puree until smooth.

11. Pour the sauce over the pulled duck meat.

Corn and Scallion Pancakes

1. Add the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt to a large bowl and whisk to combine.

2. Next stir in the buttermilk, egg, and melted butter and stir to combine, then fold in the corn and scallions.

3. Be sure to not overmix, the batter should be lumpy.

4. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

5. Heat a large cast iron griddle over medium heat on the grill.

6. Add butter or oil and ladle ¼ cup of batter onto the griddle, repeat until pan or griddle is full with room for flipping.

7. Cook the pancakes for 3-4 minutes per side.

8. Remove the pancakes and place them onto a plate.

9. Crack eggs onto the griddle, season with salt and pepper and cook to desired temperature.

To Assemble

1. Place a pancake on a small plate and top with BBQ duck and then an egg.

2. Place a second pancake on top and drizzle with maple syrup.

Detroit Style Pizza with Cheddar, Sausage and Onion

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 18 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Dough

1 cup warm water plus 1 Tbsp

1 ¼ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 tsp sugar

2 cups bread flour

1 ¾ teaspoon salt

Butter for greasing

Extra bench flour for kneading sticky dough

Sauce

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoon red pepper flake

1 (28 oz can) good whole tomatoes

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt to taste

Pizza

12 oz mozzarella cheese, cut into cubes

1 ½ cup fennel sausage, crumbled

1 small onion, diced

1 cup shredded white cheddar

Instructions

Dough

1. Add the warm water, yeast, and sugar to a large bowl, whisk until the yeast dissolves and set aside for 5-10 minutes, until the yeast becomes active.

2. Stir in the flour and salt and mix until a dough forms.

3. Flour your hands and work surface, remove the dough from the bowl and knead it for 10 minutes, adding more flour as needed, the dough is very sticky.

4. Form the dough into a ball and put in an oiled bowl and cover.

5. Set in the fridge overnight.

6. Remove the dough from the fridge and let it sit at room temperature for an hour.

7. Heat your grill with all burners on high and a pizza stone on one side.

8. Generously coat the pizza pan with butter.

9. Once the dough has risen, punch it down and press it into the pan.

10. If it was in the fridge overnight, leave it to sit at room temp for about an hour.

11. Pinch off dime size bits of sausage and place them all over the dough.

12. Spread the cheese on top of the sausage.

13. Place on the grill, and turn off the burners below the pizza stone, leaving the other 2 on high.

14. Cook for 15 minutes.

15. Turn all the burners to high, place the pan directly on the grates next to the stone and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

16. Pour the sauce on top of the pizza when it is done cooking.

17. Allow to cool slightly before removing from the pan and slicing.

Black Pepper BBQ Shrimp Po’boy

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

24 Tail on shrimp (16/20)

Salt and pepper

Oil

Sauce

½ cup worcestershire sauce

¼ cup oyster sauce

½ cup ketchup

½ cup honey

4 Tablespoons minced garlic

2 Tablespoons coarsely crushed black pepper

½ cup butter

Salt to taste

Sandwiches

2 french baguettes, cut in half lengthwise

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tomato, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

Instructions

1. Heat the grill to high heat.

2. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and coat with some oil.

3. Cook the shrimp on the grill for 2-3 minutes per side.

4. Add the worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, ketchup, honey, garlic, black pepper, and butter to a small saucepan.

5. Bring to a simmer and turn off the heat.

6. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp

To Assemble

1. Spread the mayonnaise on both sides of each baguette.

2. To the bottom half of each baguette add shrimp, shaved lettuce, onion and tomato.

3. Slice in half and serve.

Pound Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 2 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 store bought pound cakes

½ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup honey

Variety of ice cream flavors (strawberry, vanilla, pistachio)

1 cup crushed pistachios and mint leaves

3 cups halved cherries

3 Tablespoons sugar

1 Tablespoon cherry liquor

1 bag mini chocolate chips

Variety of candies

Instructions

1. Slice the pounds cake into ¾ inch slices

2. Melt together the honey and butter

3. Brush the pound cake slices with honey butter and grill for 30 seconds -1 minute per side

4. Cut the ice cream pints into ¾ inch rounds and remove the paper.

5. Place an ice cream round in between two pieces of cake, wrap and freeze for a few hours.

6. Mix the cherries, cherry liquor and sugar and set aside.

7. Remove from the freezer and top or roll in your favorite toppings.

Pastrami Salmon Reuben with Kimchi Dressing

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Pastrami Salmon

1 Tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed

1 Tablespoon mustard seeds

1 Tablespoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon hon dashi

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

2 lb. side of salmon

Cedar plank

Kimchi Dressing

1 cup kimchi, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup dijon mustard

3 hard boiled eggs, diced

Sandwiches

8 pieces pumpernickel bread

8 slices swiss cheese

Instructions

Salmon

1. Mix spices for the pastrami rub. Rub the pastrami spice all over the salmon and place on a plate, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours or overnight.

2. Soak a cedar plank in water for an hour.

3. Heat the grill to medium high heat.

4. Place the soaked cedar plank on the grill.

5. Heat the cedar plank for 10 minutes.

6. Place salmon on the cedar plank and cook to medium temperature (135-140 degrees), about 25-30 minutes.

7. Remove from the grill and flake with a fork.

Kimchi dressing

1. Add all of the ingredients to a medium sized bowl and stir to combine.

To assemble

1. Heat grill to medium low and add the pumpernickel bread.

2. Add cheese to half of the bread and cook until melted.

3. Top one piece of bread with the flaked salmon and Russian dressing and second slice of bread.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 15, 2022.