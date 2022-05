A.P.G.F. President Rummel Mor Bautista joined us live to tell us all about this non-profit charitable, social and educational group established for gay Asians and friends who share an interest in Asian cultures and experiences and how they’ll be involved in this year’s WEHO Pride.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 26, 2022.