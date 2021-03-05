Assignment manager Vance Scott retires after working at KTLA for over 25 years

After 26 years at KTLA and over 50 years in the news business, our assignment manager Vance Scott is retiring. We celebrated him this morning with a special goodbye from co-workers. A big thank you to Big Sugar Cake Shop for the amazing “beach-themed” cake and cupcakes they created for Vance. They are offering a variety of special desserts this month to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Spring and Passover. Big Sugar Bake Shop has 2 locations, one in Studio City and one in Downtown LA. For more info, you can go to bigsugarbakeshop.com or follow them on Instagram @BigSugarBakeShop

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 5, 2021.