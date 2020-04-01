At-home hair color tips and tricks with celebrity colorist Michael Canalé

One of Hollywood's most sought-after colorists and co-creator of "The Rachel," Michael Canalé joined us via Skype with at-home hair color tips. For more information on Michael, his salon and his line of products you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @canalehair. For a limited time, Michael is also offering 15% off select Canalé products plus free shipping on purchases over $50. Click here for more information.
