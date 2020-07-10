At-home workout essentials with fashion & lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian

A lot of us are still working out at home because of the pandemic. Fashion and lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian joined us with fashionable and functional at-home workout essentials. For more info on Lawrence, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @LawrenceZarian. For more info on the essentials he covered in the segment, see the details below.

VUORI PERFORMANCE APPAREL
IG:  @vuoriclothing.com
YORK ATHLETICS FOOTWEAR
IG:  @yorkathleticsmfg
BX GLOW PURE ENERGY FITNESS BY EVELYN LOZADA
IG: @evelynlozada
ALO CHAKRA WARRIOR MAT
IG: @alo
WAFF STUDIO ERGONOMIC CUSHIONS
IG: @waffstudio
POWERHANDZ PERFORMANCE WEIGHTED GLOVES
IG: @powerhandz

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 10, 2020.

