The most decorated track and field athlete of all time Allyson Felix joined us live to tell us all about the Allyson Felix Race for Change, a free event she’s hosting at the happening on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the ROW DTLA.

This community street race aims to raise awareness for accessible child care. This LA-based event will include different races for everyone and interactive booths from Athleta, Saysh and more.

Visit Athleta’s website for more information on how to register.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 3, 2022.