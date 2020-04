The Knot Editor in Chief Kristen Maxwell Cooper joined us live via Skype with tips on how to plan, adjust and manage your wedding during the pandemic. For more information on the Knot, you can visit their website or follow them on social media. For more info on the Knot's 24/7 hotline, you can call 833-998-2865 or email help@theknot.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2020.