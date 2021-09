Attorney turned baker Vallery Lomas joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “Life Is What You Bake It,” which features 100 recipes from sweet and savory to morning bites, after-dark treats and everything in between.

For more information on Vallery and her new cookbook, visit her website or follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 8, 2021.