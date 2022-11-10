The first touring exhibition dedicated to the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp is coming to Southern California.

The Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is the only facility on the West Coast where the public will be able to see this March 2023.

Today, the World War II train car from the touring exhibition “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” arrives this morning with an escort. The train car is the kind used to transport goods and people to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. This train car will be part of the huge exhibition: Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. The delivery of this historic artifact is happening today because Nov. 10, 2022, is the anniversary of Kristallnacht, (German: “Crystal Night”), also called Night of Broken Glass or November Pogroms. It was the night of Nov. 9–10, 1938, when German Nazis attacked Jewish persons and property. The name Kristallnacht refers ironically to the litter of broken glass left in the streets after these pogroms. The violence continued during the day of Nov. 10, and in some places, acts of violence continued for several more days.

The pretext for the pogroms was the shooting in Paris on November 7th of the German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by a Polish-Jewish student, Herschel Grynszpan. News of Rath’s death on November 9th reached Adolf Hitler in Munich, Germany, where he was celebrating the anniversary of the abortive 1923 Beer Hall Putsch. There, Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels, after conferring with Hitler, harangued a gathering of old storm troopers, urging violent reprisals staged to appear as “spontaneous demonstrations.” Telephone orders from Munich triggered pogroms throughout Germany, which then included Austria.

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.

A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

ReaganLibrary.com/Auschwitz

Read More About It: mjhnyc.org/exhibitions/auschwitz

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2022.