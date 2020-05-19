Author Gaby Dalkin with recipes from her new cookbook ‘Eat What You Want’

Cookbook author and founder of the popular food blog “What’s Gaby Cooking” Gaby Dalkin joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “Eat What You Want.” The cookbook is all about recipes for real life: no deprivation, no starvation, just Gaby’s signature mash-up of bright flavors when you want it, and hearty and satisfying when you need it. Visit her website for more information on the cookbook, follow Gaby on Instagram for daily inspiration.You can also tune into her new podcast, What’s Gaby Cooking in Quarantine on Spotify, Apple and Google podcasts for tips and tricks for quarantine cooking.
