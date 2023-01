According to the Gun Violence Archive, Saturday’s tragedy in Monterey Park was the 33rd mass shooting of 2023, and the deadliest in the U.S. since the Uvalde School shooting in May of 2022.

Journalist and author Mark Follman joined us live with his insight on mass shootings and what can be done to stop them.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 23, 2023.