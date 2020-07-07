Live Now
Author Max Lugavere on his new book to optimize your physical and mental well-being

Health and science journalist and New York Times Best Selling Author Max Lugavere joined us live with insight from his new book “The Genius Life – Heal Your Mind, Strengthen Your Body, and Become Extraordinary.” In his book, Max shares a lifestyle program for resetting the brain and body to its “factory settings,” to help fight fatigue, anxiety, and depression and to optimize cognitive health for a longer and healthier life. The book is available on Amazon.
For more info on Max and the book, you can also visit his website or follow him on Instagram @MaxLugavere

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 7, 2020.

