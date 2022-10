Today is World Mental Health Day.

Author and mindfulness expert Pandit Dasa joined us live to share some helpful tips for those experiencing mental health issues.

Pandit’s book “Closing the Apps: How to be Mindful at Work and at Home” is available for purchase on Amazon.

And if you are in need of help or experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 10, 2022.